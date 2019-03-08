Living / Culture
Mandatory Moments weekly highlights

Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights For 3-8-2019

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Tony Garcia (Getty Images)

The first week of March sure hit the ground running, and what a week it’s been. Mercury went retrograde again (prepare for tech failures), former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison (oh, snap), lightning storms dazzled the West Coast (pure magic), and we said goodbye to Luke Perry and model Elly Mayday (both gone too soon). As we head into another glorious weekend, setting our clocks forward in an effort to catch up with spring, we close the chapter on what has been a prolific daylight saving season. Here are the highlights to get you all caught up with the good, the rad, and the snugly.

