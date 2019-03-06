9 Nonsexual Ways to Show Her Affection (And That You’re Not Just Trying to Get Laid)

As the generation raised by the internet, we have no idea what we’re doing if we can’t type in a command. This makes things like relationships and affection…tedious. Instead of trying to hack the matrix of your girlfriend’s heart here are some really basic moves to show her how much you care. Most of them won’t even cost anything but your time, and if you can’t give her that, why the hell are you even dating her?

1/9 Clean The Junk Off The Sofa You see, if you clean off the sofa, there's space to sit. This goes with literally anything: the bed, the kitchen table, that nightmarish side closet that stores the board games. Just clean it without her saying anything and watch her go gaga over you. Photo: Laetizia Haessig / EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/9 Get Your Ass In The Kitchen Nothing makes a woman feel appreciated like a man who's willing to pick up some slack. This can be something you put a lot of thought into. It can also be spur of the moment when she's running late. Simply starting dinner when you know she's had a crappy day will make her forget when you're the thing that made her day crappy. Photo: LightFieldStudios (Getty Images)

3/9 Ask Her Consent To Touch Her Newsflash. It's nice to be respected. Even when you're regularly intimate with a person, it's nice to have them ask if they can initiate contact. This universal sign of respect can also be used to turn up the heat if you're one of those pushy massage guys who wants to find out if she's into it. Just saying. Photo: Guido Cavallini (Getty Images)

4/9 Let Her Indulge In Something Embarassing When you spend enough time with someone, you learn their coping mechanisms. Not all of them are cool. Whatever it is she does to chill out that usually annoys you (rocking her foot in bed, humming, or, God forbid, sucking her thumb), just let her do it without judgement. Not only will it bring you closer together, it will make you seem like less of a dick. Photo: Glow Images, Inc (Getty Images)



5/9 Do Something She Likes That You Think Is Lame Meeting in the middle is how relationships survive. Crossing over and doing what your partner wants, even if it doesn't interest you, is how to make a relationship thrive. Maybe she likes dancing or possibly sound baths. Whatever it is exactly, you already know what I'm talking about. Tell her you want to do it with her. Not that you're willing. Photo: Guido Cavallini (Getty Images)

6/9 Take A Couples Photo For Social Media The momentous posting of a tagged photo is one of the simplest ways to show her that you not only care, but that you want the world to know, too. There are a lot of ways to show her how you feel, but this is the one she loves the most. Photo: Eugenio Marongiu (Getty Images)

7/9 Delete Tinder (And Other Dating/Hookup Apps) Seriously. Delete Tinder and any other dating apps on your phone. You don't have to show her you've done this. She will notice. Every woman does. It's a simple way to say, "I am more serious about you than I am about texting aimlessly with some chick I will never meet." Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

8/9 Make An Effort To Do Something Together Once A Week (At Least) Intimacy is literally the private closeness you can share with another person. One way to establish it is by building a time in your routines that you two spend together. Maybe it's an evening run or waking up early to have coffee together. Whatever it is, don't let it get stale and treat the time you have like it's special. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)



9/9 Keep It Simple The love note is the OG way to show your affection for someone else. It takes 5 seconds and will make her feel super special. You can put the time into finding a card that isn't corny, but slipping a Post-It note into her wallet will also do the trick. This also works with texting. If you're thinking about her in the middle of the day, text her to let her know. These tiny tokens will be what she remembers when someone sends her an Instagram video of you flirting with some chick at a party. But don't be that guy. Seriously. Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

