On the 77th Day, Man Created Hot Dog Electronic Music, Puts Fred Durst’s ‘Hot Dog-Flavored Water’ to Shame

If you’re nostalgic for the ’90s, you remember Limp Bizkit, no matter how hard they try not to. But Fred Durst’s “hot dog-flavored water” album was definitely lacking in one thing: actual hot dogs as instruments. While everyone started quarantine trying to stay creative during the COVID-19 virus lockdown, things have gone a bit overboard with all this free time. And the grand prize for Greatest Lockdown Innovation goes to the guy who plugged in his hot dogs and started ripping riffs off them. That’s right, quarantine art has finally been taken to a new level with hot dog electronic music, which means we’ve officially hit the point of no return.

The video was actually from someone called “echo lightwave unspeakable” aka Jonathan Hodges who has actually made more than one video using hot dogs to make music. The strange, ominous, vibrating, doomsday sounds are made using an electronic acupunctoscope, something actually used for acupuncture. We don’t know why he decided that hot dogs were the right medium to create soundscapes, but we’re guessing it had something to do with a mid-day quarantine lunch/porn mishap with a happy ending.

