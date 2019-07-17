RANKED! ’90s Sitcoms We All Miss Watching With Our Family

For those of us who lived it, we all know the ’90s was a great decade in which to grow up. Jordan, Tomagotchis, Nickelodeon, boy bands , the Spice Girls (?), Forrest Gump and a load of transcendent sitcoms from the era will be binge-watched for generations. For our generation, simply saying TGIF brings back more important memories than any chain restaurant ever could.

The ’90s was a time in which comedies on television took a leap in art and heart. Without us even noticing, these sitcoms taught us life lessons while making us laugh. The impact the laughs had on our lives only means it’s only a matter of time before we introduce our kids to the following cast of characters from our favorite sitcoms.

1/10 10. 'Step By Step' The '90s version of The Brady Bunch, only more dramatic and "real." Plus, Cody Lambert is the quintessential '90s bro.

2/10 9. 'Married With Children' A politically incorrect show that was way ahead of its time. Not only did the show provide a breakthrough role for Christina Applegate, but the world would also be a much more boring place without Al Bundy and his outrageous gravitas that borders on sexism.

3/10 8. 'Martin' Two words: damn, Gina!

4/10 7. 'Home Improvement' You truly won't be able to teach your kids how to grunt like a man until you show them Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor. Just leave out the power tools.



5/10 6. 'Family Matters' Yes, Steve Urkel was the worst. But he was also endearing. And so was the loving Winslow family who put up with the nerdy next-door neighbor despite his incessant narcissism. Family Matters was the perfect sitcom on how to love unconditionally.

6/10 5. 'Boy Meets World' Topanga. It's all about Topanga. And Feeny. And Cory and Shawn. Because of its smart writing and soul, we're confident this '90s sitcom will have preteens hooked until at least 2090.

7/10 4. 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Will Smith and his fellow cast mates changed pop culture with Fresh Prince. Not only did the show introduce a wide audience to the "Carlton Dance," they also kept it real and gave us an emotional attachment to the characters. West Philadelphia and Bel-Air will never be the same.

8/10 3. 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Possibly the most underrated sitcom of the '90s, no comedian has perfectly personified the ridiculousness of the American family dynamic than Ray Romano. Show your kids just a few episodes and torture them with simply the thought of you living across the street for the rest of their lives.



9/10 2. 'Friends' Without Friends, we wouldn't have Central Perk, "Smelly Cat," or "Howwuuuudoooooinnnnn?" If you can get past the fact that there's no way roommates could afford that kind of apartment in Manhattan without being millionaires, Friends is always a crowd pleaser.

10/10 1. 'Seinfeld' Possibly the greatest show of all time, this Larry David creation brought us the idea of "Festivus," "man hands," and the "Soup Nazi." Because of its sheer genius about finding the comedy in everyday life, the show that's "about nothing," ended up being everything!

