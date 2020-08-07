The End of Innocent Eleven? ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Is All Grown Up and Starring as a Lesbian Con-Artist In Netflix Thriller

She wasn’t going to be a kid indefinitely. We knew this. But forgive us if we mourn the fact that Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven, the mercurial girl with supernatural powers on Stranger Things, is all grown up now.

If her appearance didn’t give her growth spurt away, her next movie role will. The 16-year-old is slated to play a lesbian con artist in a Netflix thriller titled The Girls I’ve Been.

The film is an adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s YA novel of the same name. Brown will play Nora, who uses impersonation skills to get herself, her ex-boyfriend, and her girlfriend out of a bank where they’ve been taken hostage. Jason Bateman is producing, so you know it’s going to be good.

The plot sounds exciting, but we’ll probably never be able to watch Brown in a role without feeling nostalgic for the little girl who ate a waffle sundae at Chief Hopper’s kitchen table.

