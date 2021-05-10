Living / Food & Drink

America’s Best Distilleries Are Right Here For Your Virtual Viewing (The Finest Inspiration to Get You Drunk on a Weekday)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Buffalo Trace

As of the publishing of this piece, more than 32% of the US population has been completely vaccinated from COVID-19. More than 50% have had at least one vaccination. We still have a long way to go, but this means that the country is starting to (slowly) return to some semblance of normalcy. Summer is coming quickly and people from Savannah to San Diego will be embarking on camping excursions, road trips, and vacations. It’s no secret that well-known distilleries like Jack Daniel’s in Tennessee, Jim Beam in Kentucky, and High West in Utah and others dotted throughout the country are hot tourism spots.

But many of us aren’t ready to fully return to society just yet. The thought of going on a distillery tour with a group of strangers that may or may not be vaccinated give us an uneasy feeling. Luckily, some of the most well-known distilleries in the US are offering virtual tours. And, while you don’t get to try any free samples of whiskey, at least you can check out the distilling process and plan your trip when you’re up for returning to society. Check out some of the best below.

Ranked! The 8 Tastiest Mexican-Inspired Craft Beers For Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Your Closest Amigos (Finally)

The Mandatory Margarita Drink Guide to the Very Best Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style: With Mezcal!

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.