America’s Best Distilleries Are Right Here For Your Virtual Viewing (The Finest Inspiration to Get You Drunk on a Weekday)

Photo: Buffalo Trace

As of the publishing of this piece, more than 32% of the US population has been completely vaccinated from COVID-19. More than 50% have had at least one vaccination. We still have a long way to go, but this means that the country is starting to (slowly) return to some semblance of normalcy. Summer is coming quickly and people from Savannah to San Diego will be embarking on camping excursions, road trips, and vacations. It’s no secret that well-known distilleries like Jack Daniel’s in Tennessee, Jim Beam in Kentucky, and High West in Utah and others dotted throughout the country are hot tourism spots.

But many of us aren’t ready to fully return to society just yet. The thought of going on a distillery tour with a group of strangers that may or may not be vaccinated give us an uneasy feeling. Luckily, some of the most well-known distilleries in the US are offering virtual tours. And, while you don’t get to try any free samples of whiskey, at least you can check out the distilling process and plan your trip when you’re up for returning to society. Check out some of the best below.

1/6 Bayou Rum When most of us think of rum, we imagine it coming from Caribbean islands like Puerto Rico and Jamaica. Bayou Rum is located in Lacassine, Louisiana near Lake Charles and has been crafting high-quality rums and winning numerous awards since 2011. You can visit the distillery without making your way to the Bayou by checking out their virtual tour. Photo: Bayou Rum

2/6 Buffalo Trace Buffalo Trace, located in Frankfort, Kentucky, is one of the most well-known distilleries in the world. The makers of Eagle Rare, George T. Stagg, EH Taylor, Blanton’s, Weller, and even Van Winkle offer a great, immersive virtual tour on their website. Photo: Buffalo Trace



3/6 Four Roses Four Roses is a big name in the bourbon world. Its sprawling campus in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky is breathtaking when viewed in person. But, if you can’t manage to get there this summer, the distillery offers virtual tours on its website. Photo: Four Roses

4/6 Westward Whiskey Portland, Oregon’s Westward Whiskey might not have the name recognition of some of the Kentucky behemoths, but it’s gained a cult following in the last decade with its American Single Malt and others. You don’t have to fly all the way to the Pacific Northwest to visit the distillery though, the brand offers a virtual distillery tour on YouTube. Photo: Westward Whiskey



5/6 Catoctin Creek If you’ve never heard of Catoctin Creek, now is the time to get in the know. This Purcellville, Virginia-based distillery is a rye lovers paradise. You can visit the distillery without getting into a car by going on a virtual tour via the brand’s website. Photo: Catoctin Creek

6/6 Bardstown Bourbon Company Bardstown Bourbon Company only opened in 2016 but has quickly become a popular brand due to its innovative whiskeys. The facility is sleek, futuristic, and a sight to behold in person. But, if you don’t have plans to head to Bardstown this year, but you still want to see it, you can take a 360 tour of the distillery online. Photo: Bardstown Bourbon Company

The Mandatory Margarita Drink Guide to the Very Best Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style: With Mezcal!

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.