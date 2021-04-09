Living / Life Hacks

Mandatory Fitness Battles: Peloton vs. Bicycling Outside Like a Natural Man

by Ken Franklin

Staying fit during a pandemic is about as easy as catching a greased hog with your bare feet. Luckily, some genius invented a tool to help us catch the hog: Peloton. Because who doesn’t love a stranger yelling at them to bike harder from the comfort of their own home, then mopping up the sweat puddles slowly staining the rug afterward?

If you were hoping to maintain a certain level of fitness during the lost year (and willing to drop about $2,000 on a standard model), Peloton bikes have been a godsend. With gyms closed and leaving the house to share the air of other humans having grown a bit sketch, staying inside and Pelotoning your sweet, sweet bod off has become a welcome distraction from reality. This is why Peloton subscriptions have skyrocketed in the past 12 months (along with the alarming sounds of exhausted grunts coming from our neighbor’s living room).

In stark contrast, bicycle manufacturers cut production in 2020, predicting a world where no one would be willing to step outside for a cruise. How wrong they were. As people desperately sought any excuse to leave the confines of their homes (while still avoiding others) they turned to the lowly bicycle in droves.

Overnight, pedaling became all the rage. But while Peloton bikes and bicycles may look like best friends on the surface, the experience of riding them couldn’t be more different. And when it comes to the tree-trunk-ness of your ass and the juicy swoll-ness of your calves, which machine works best? Today we go head-to-head in a race between the trendy Peloton bike and the lowly bicycle to see who will win fitness gold.

Either way you slice it, getting fit is not only good for your mental and physical health, it’ll help sweep away the quarantine blues when it’s time to emerge from your hidey-hole. But with a truly accessible price point that feels like a mini-vacation away from the house, the tried and true bicycle remains one of the greatest fitness machines ever made. Plus, you can use it to pick up the dry cleaning you totally forgot about at the start of the pandemic. Now get out there and get your sweat on you sexy beast.

Overall Winner: Lowly Bicycle

