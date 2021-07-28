This Folding Bicycle Lock Is Perfect For Those Who Don’t Want Their Bike Jacked

Felling a bit chubby? Thanks to the Olympics gearing up, we’ve all been feeling pretty bad about our overall physical stamina, which probably means it’s time to get back into some exercise routines other than running to the cabinet for a sleeve of Oreos. Biking is a great way to not only get in shape, but to explore the great outdoors beyond your outdoor wet bar. Get back on that bike without worrying someone is going to steal your hot ride when you invest in this Lobster Lock: Attached Bicycle Folding Lock.

Alright road warriors, here’s what you get with the Lobster Lock: not just a bike lock, this baby secures both the frame and wheel of your bike to the rack with attached bike locks, so that you’re double protected in a world where it’s probably better to be safe than sorry. Made of heat-treated steel links and work-hardened rivets with grips so strong it can withstand theft tools, your average, run-of-the-mill bike thief will probably just pass out before making any headway in taking control of your wheels. And, for those of us who simply don’t have the time to futz with locks, you can ride anxiety-free knowing that this lock will secure and unlock your bike in seconds flat, no more fumbling with those stupid locks that you can’t even remember the passcode for (it’s your cat’s birthday, by the way).

What really makes this bike lock super cool? The smart design makes it ultra-easy to fold and store, so there are no more concerns on whether or not your lock is going to fill up your basket or scratch your computer in your bag. The lock sits neat and tight right at the arm of the bike and becomes a permanent fixture, so you can literally never lose or forget it again.

See what Bicycling, Gear Patrong, Bike Rumor!, GearJunkie, and Popular Mechanics are raving about. Get the Lobster Lock: Attached Bicycle Folding Lock, which includes two keys and two MS screws, for $65.99 (Reg. $79).

