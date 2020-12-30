Living / Sex and Relationships
coconut oil lube

This Viral Coconut Lube Sex Hack Is a Fascinatingly Terrible Idea (Unless You Like Unplanned Pregnancies and Yeast Infections)

by Mandatory Editors

Lube. It’s a sticky subject. Some people love it and have strong preferences about the brands or kinds of lube they’ll use – organic, flavored, warming, what have you. Others hate it, believing that more is not always better when it comes to slipperiness during sex.

However you feel about artificial lubrication, we can all agree on two things: 1) it’s no substitute for birth control and 2) it can really fuck up our bodies if it’s not formulated correctly. We’re speaking specifically about coconut lube. Where did we get such an idea? Porn, of course. If you’re one of the many pervs who watched the sex tape featuring influencer Jay Alvarrez and model Sveta Bilyalova on Pornhub (and if you aren’t, too late; it’s been removed), you know what we’re talking about.

In the vid, Alvarrez heated coconut oil in an electric kettle, then dripped it over Bilyalova’s body. Logan Paul referenced it on his Impaulsive podcast and the video went viral.

As sexy as coconut oil seems, it’s essentially kryptonite for latex condoms, capable of causing deterioration, tears, and breakage. The luscious goo is also bad news for lady parts; because of its antimicrobial properties, it can destroy the vagina’s natural flora and alter the pH balance, resulting in yeast or bacterial infections. In other words: pretty unsexy stuff.

The next time you want to create your own little slip ‘n’ slide in the bedroom, use products specifically designed for those oh-so-delicate areas. Because the only thing you should have post-romp is afterglow.

Cover Photo: Eskay Lim / EyeEm (Getty Images)

