Pandemic Wear: How to Dress For Success at Home (And Not Look Like a Total Slob)

You probably have a lot of things on your mind right now. Coronavirus. The economy. Voting in the presidential election. Style likely isn’t even on your Top 10 concerns at the moment. But it should be. Just because we’re in the midst of a pandemic doesn’t mean you can let your fashion standards slide. Of course you should be comfortable if you’re working from home – but more like Casual Friday comfortable, not couch potato comfortable.

We’re here to help you dress for success with affordable apparel that you won’t be embarrassed to wear in a Zoom meeting with your boss, but that isn’t so restrictive you can’t wait to get out of it, either. These wearable essentials will help you keep up appearances while you work from home without messing up your chill quarantine vibe.

Cover Photo: gpointstudio (Getty Images)

1/8 A Smart Button-Down Shirt The days of crisp white shirts and silk ties are gone for now. But that doesn't mean you never have to button-down again. Look like you made an effort without the starch with a shirt like this Slim Ludlow wrinkle-free stretch cotton poplin shirt from J. Crew. It's short enough to leave untucked, has Stretch on Demand for a flexible fit, and can be tossed in the washer (and dryer!) when you're done with it. Photo: J. Crew

2/8 An Elegant Sweater You might spend most of your day in a T-shirt, but when it comes time to jump on a Zoom call, you don't want to look too casual. Toss on a sweater with an elegant cut, like this 100 percent cotton Shawl Collar Sweater from Gap, and you'll look effortlessly stylish. Photo: Gap



3/8 A Sleek Turtleneck Like it or not, winter is coming. No matter what the weather outside, you'll stay toasty -- and look handsome -- in a turtleneck like this Fine-knit Turtleneck Sweater from H&M. It's affordable, comes in seven colors, and makes you look oh-so-put-together. Photo: H&M

4/8 Everyday Pants You don't want to waste time in the morning trying to pick the perfect ensemble. Do yourself a favor and buy several pairs of these Taylrd Tech Chinos to mix and match with your shirts and sweaters. They combine the comfort of athletic pants with the style of office slacks. With four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, spill resistance, and mid-weight fabric, they'll fit the bill no matter what's on your agenda today. Photo: Taylrd Clothing



5/8 A Rugged Jacket Some days, you just want another layer (almost like putting on your armor) but you don't want to overheat because of it. Enter a rugged jacket like this Corduroy Trucker Jacket from BDG. With its broken-in look and washed-out treatment, it adds a cool edge to any outfit. Photo: Urban Outfitters

6/8 A Sweet Track Suit OK, you get one track suit. Just don't wear it to the virtual team meeting. Banana Republic upgrades this athletic staple with its Velour Track Jacket and Velour Jogger, both made from certified, organically grown cotton. Together, you'll be so cozy you won't need to work up a sweat to stay warm. Photo: Banana Republic



7/8 Colorful Socks Now that you're not under the prying eyes of your boss 24/7, you can let loose a little -- but maybe limit your eccentricity to your sock game. These solid ribbed Men Color Socks from Uniqlo come in 37 colors and have odor control technology to keep your feet fresh even after a sweat-inducing conference call. Photo: Uniqlo

8/8 House Shoes Your mom always told you not to wear shoes in the house, and she was right, but when working from home, Garfield slippers don't exactly feel professional. Find a happy medium with house shoes like these Moosehide Fleece Mocs from Minnetonka Moccasin. With soft fleece lining on the inside and sturdy moosehide on the outside, you're ready to take on whatever the day throws at you. Photo: Minnetonka Moccasins

