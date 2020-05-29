Living / Food & Drink
Drive-Thru State and County Fairs Might Keep Your Inner Hillbilly Alive and Deep Fried This Summer

by Christopher Osburn

When the world began to close down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone initially thought about the loss of jobs, the closure of businesses, and the loneliness, anxiety, and fear that came with it. As the weeks went on, all sports leagues shut down and we realized that schools would be closed for the foreseeable future. Bars, restaurants, and other non-essential businesses have no timeline for reopening and home haircuts are the new normal. But, just how much our everyday lives would be affected wasn’t obvious until we realized that state and county fairs would be canceled.

Obviously, we’re joking about the importance of these events. But, for many, these fairs are the highlight of the summer, and with their cancellation came the realization that they couldn’t get their fix of deep-fried cheesecake, giant turkey legs, and other fair foods. But they were wrong.

That’s because state and county fairs all over the country are offering drive-thrus so you and every other deep-fried butter fan can still enjoy them this year. In Syracuse (home of the New York State Fair), you’ll find a mobile stand where you can purchase deep-fried Twinkies, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and every other artery-clogging treat you’d normally grab at the fair.

The Louisiana State Fairgrounds is home to what they’re calling “Fair Food Drive-In Days.” The Stark County Fair in Ohio usually takes place in August, but this year they’re offering people the ability to drive their cars onto the campground and order deep-fried favorites from a variety of vendors. These drive-thrus aren’t limited to just these three states. More and more state and county fairs are following suit. We couldn’t be happier because a summer without deep-fried fair foods is definitely not a summer we’re looking forward to.

