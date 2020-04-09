Living / Life Hacks
roommate quarantine

The Good Roommate’s Guide to Surviving Quarantine Without Killing Each Other

by Mandatory Editors

We’re all in this coronavirus quarantine together — some of us more than others. If you have a roommate, you’re likely still adjusting to sheltering in place with one other person all day (and night) long. Tensions are high. Annoyances are constant. Disagreements are inevitable. But you both have to get through this (or die trying). That’s why we created the good roommate’s guide to surviving quarantine without killing each other. Follow these simple steps to keep the peace and you and roommate will develop a renewed commitment to kick COVID-19’s ass together.

Cover Photo: Mango Productions (Getty Images)

Not-so-secret: 10 Ways to Tell One of Your Friends Has Coronavirus (But Isn’t Telling You)

Silver linings: 10 Unexpected Upsides of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.