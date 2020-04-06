Quarantine Has Brought Out the Best Artwork Recreations on Social Media

Most social media challenges are lame, dangerous, or just plain ridiculous. But for some, coronavirus quarantine has brought out their creativity, and one art museum is showcasing it. On March 25, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles put out a call for artwork recreations of pieces in its collection using only household items. Entrants hashtagged their images #gettymuseumchallenge and filled the museum’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds with brilliant depictions of classic artworks. These are just a handful of the amazing ways housebound folks reimagined their favorite masterpieces. If you haven’t taken part yet, give it a go today!

Cover Photo: Getty Museum (Twitter)

For the Getty Museum challenge, we humbly submit Self Portrait with “Bandaged” Ear – Vincent van HuGogh. @GettyMuseum

IG: hugotheboston #gettymuseumchallenge #vangogh pic.twitter.com/BrdNkb4BeV — Ian (@oaklandian) March 30, 2020

Well I guess the only thing this proves is that I’m no Bacchus! #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/PTxqHkKwJ6 — giovanni smaldino (@itsgio) April 2, 2020

Our cat Misha recreates David’s “Death of Marat” in the bathroom sink #art #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/dHv5NffsLh — Roland Wyn Jones (@JonesRoly) April 2, 2020

