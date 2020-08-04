Living / Life Hacks
dump

The Mandatory Quarantine Guide to Taking a Safe Dump in Public This Summer

by Mandatory Editors

You’re out in public, surrounded by people, and all of a sudden, you have The Urge. You scan your surroundings for a bathroom but can’t find one. There’s no gas station around for miles, and you’re not sure you could make it there in time anyway. When nature calls, you have to answer. So how do you discreetly do a No. 2 when the whole world seems to be watching? We’ll equip you for this fecal matter feat with the Mandatory quarantine guide to taking a safe dump in public this summer.

Cover Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

Safe is sexy: The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.