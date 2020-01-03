The World / Living / Food & Drink
alcohols

10 Weird Alcohols to Be Drunk (And Puked Up) From Around the World

by Nick Fisher

If you woke up on New Year’s Day without a hangover, there’s a good chance you partied the right way, especially if you didn’t mix your drinks. Only bad things happen from weird alcohol combos. But did you know there were people out there in the world brewing some truly bizarre alcohol from scratch? We’ve found 10 seriously strange libations out there in the world, some of which are so utterly disgusting, you’ll be doing Dry January after reading about them — even if you woke up fine in 2020.

Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)

Stick to the good stuff: 7 Great American Whiskey Brands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Boozing on the go: The Best Alcohol-Related Transit You Can Take

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.