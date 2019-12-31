Transformation Fail: The Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions You Won’t Keep

Learning a New Language

As the unknown territory of a new year beckons, it’s tempting to step outside your comfort zone. What could be braver than getting out and learning a new language? You can really impress the opposite sex with a few whispers of Italian, after all. Also, isn’t it really easy to do these days, with all these new apps out? The short answer is: no. Speaking a new language at a conversational level takes huge effort -- at least more than a naive promise made to yourself in December might imply. Your best bet is to just learn the swear words for fun and wait until those devices that auto-translate speech finally come out. Which should be soon -- after all, it is 2020.