Resolve to Be an All-Around Better Human in 2020 (Because One Resolution Just Isn’t Enough)

Date smarter, not harder.

Quit Tinder. Seriously. The hookup app is not doing you any favors. It's time to get serious about what you really want to get out of dating, and a drunken one-night-stand isn't it. Stop going out with whomever is available and start being more selective. If you don't excitedly anticipate a date, don't go on it. That said, give everyone you date at least two chances to warm up to you and show their true colors. And while you're at it, man up and work on your chivalrous side. The ladies will love you for it.