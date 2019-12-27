Honest Timeline: The Single Guy Swinging Into His New Year’s Eve Party (Or Lack Thereof)

11 PM

All was going well until your princess turned into a pumpkin. Or a blubbering, drunk mess. You can't remember how you got on the topic of her ex, but however you got there, it was a mistake and now you're at a point of no return. The eyeliner is running down her face, her chin is wobbling like a Claire Danes impersonator, and she's about to pop another bottle of Champagne. You excuse yourself, saying you have to go to the bathroom. What you don't say is you have absolutely no intention of returning.