The Top 20 Things You’ll Drunkenly Promise to Do Differently in 2020 This New Year’s Eve (But Will Forget By Morning)

What is it, amateur hour? Might as well be with the way you’re going to send off 2019. It’s not the fact that your entire New Year’s Eve plan is to get dead drunk, but that part of your brain will be inactive for most of the night. And while your brain is on hiatus, drunk you will blather on about the big changes you have in store for 2020. This overhaul sounds pretty promising to everyone you know. Unfortunately, you’ll wake up New Year’s Day and have zero recollection of anything you swore to do. Don’t worry, we’re one step ahead of you. Keep reading to discover the top 20 things you’ll drunkenly promise to do differently in 2020, but will forget by morning.

1/20 Getting in the Best Shape of Your Life

2/20 AskIng Your Girlfriend to Marry You

3/20 Waking Up Early to Get More Out of Your Day

4/20 Making it to New Year's Day Brunch With Your Friends



5/20 Eating Less Garbage

6/20 Finally Learning How to Budget

7/20 Stop Smoking Cigarettes

8/20 Telling People Yes When You Mean No



9/20 Putting in Extra Effort at Work

10/20 Keeping a Tidy Apartment

11/20 Cutting Down on Nights Like These

12/20 Not Drinking So Damn Much



13/20 Asking Out That Girl You Like

14/20 Never Hooking Back Up With Your Ex

15/20 Letting Go of Your Beef With That Guy You Hate at Work

16/20 Finishing That Novel You Started in College



17/20 Quitting Your Crappy Desk Job to Pursue Your Dream

18/20 Putting Your Money Into One-of-a-Kind Experiences

19/20 Spending More Quality Time With Your Parents

20/20 Paying Off Your Damn Student Loans

What kind of drunken promises will you make about changing your life in 2020? Let us know what you’ll avoid when you sober up in the comments!

