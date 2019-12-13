Living / Food & Drink
whiskey Christmas cookies

Bartender Approved: Pairing Whiskey With Your Favorite Christmas Cookies

by Christopher Osburn

The holidays are jam-packed with sweets, and none are more coveted than Christmas cookies. From gingersnaps to frosted sugar cookies, we love them all. And, as with most treats, we prefer to wash them down with whiskey. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskeys to pair with Christmas cookies. Check out all of their answers below.

Photo: ersler (Getty Images)

