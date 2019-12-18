Y2K20: Stock Up on These Non-Perishable Eats Before the Decade Ends

We are on the cusp of 2020, also known as Y2K20. Remember all the panic surrounding Y2K? People feared the stock market would collapse, calendars would explode, and Furbies would rain down upon the unsuspecting masses. But then the ball dropped in Times Square and the new millennium began and…nothing happened. Jan. 1, 2000, was just another day. But that doesn’t mean we’ll be so lucky at the end of this year. Before you hunker down in your nuclear-grade bomb shelter, make sure you stock up on apocalypse foods and drinks that (mostly) never go bad. Pack your pantry with these staples, download all the Netflix movies you can before the internet turns off forever, and prepare yourself for a neverending game of monopoly with your grandma.

Photo: Henrik Sorensen (Getty Images)

1/8 Beans A great source of protein, scientists claims that beans can keep their nutritional properties for up to 30 years. So, if your stay in the bunker is longer than expected, you can rest assured that you’ll still be enjoying red beans and rice well in the late 2040s.

2/8 Booze You’re going to jonesing for some bourbon or Scotch. Better to bring a few bottles down with you. They’ll only get better with age.

3/8 Honey No need to pack any sugar for your journey below ground. Due to its chemical composition, honey will literally last forever. If you and your family don’t eat it all, it will still be good to eat years after you and your family meet your demise in your makeshift underground bunker.

4/8 Oats While this isn’t the sexiest food item, you should make like Wilford Brimley and pack all the oats you can. Perfect for breakfast and baking versatility, oats last for years.



5/8 Powdered Milk Powdered milk might not taste as good as fresh moo juice, but it will last for pretty much the rest of your life.

6/8 Rice Don’t let anyone talk you into buying brown rice because it’s healthier. White rice has been proven to last for decades as long as it’s unopened or kept in an oxygen-free environment. Plus, everyone loves a nice rice pilaf.

7/8 Salt When you’re enjoying the “salty” taste of salt, you’re really enjoying chewing on rocks. And we all know that rocks never go bad. You’ve never found a rotten rock at the beach, right? So, like the rocks you use to skip at the beach, salt never ever goes bad. It’s been sitting, waiting for you to eat it for like a billions years already. What’s a few more years?

8/8 Spam If you like Spam, you’re in luck. The high sodium content in this “meat” means that it’s going to last long after the expiration date.

