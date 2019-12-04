Partridge and a Pairing: Matching Merry Movies With the Perfect Holiday Drinks

The holiday season is chock full of social engagements. It seems like every weekend from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve is full of parties and get-togethers with friends, family, and coworkers. Well, it’s also the perfect time to hide away from all of that obligatory socializing under a warm blanket while you stream some of your favorite holiday movies. And while snuggling up to watch It’s a Wonderful Life with a cup of cocoa is all well and good, holiday movie marathons are only made better with the addition of booze. That’s why we’ve paired your favorite holiday movies with the perfect drinks. Check them all out below and get bingeing!

Photo: Columbia Pictures

1/8 'Home Alone' Over the years, this home-invasion caper has become a holiday go-to year after year. The story centers around young Kevin McCallister who finds himself literally home alone when his family goes to the airport and flies to France without him. To truly enjoy the comic brutality inflicted on the duo of criminals who make the poor choice to enter Kevin’s home, we to take a sip of Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon every time the "Wet Bandits" fall for one of his traps.

2/8 'Scrooged' Bill Murray plays a Scrooge-like cable channel president named Frank Cross who makes a Christmas transformation after being visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The film is full of great lines and terrific performances and is mandatory holiday viewing. To completely embrace the spirit of Scrooged, we like to make like Cross and drink vodka and Tab cola .

3/8 'Die Hard' Some people don’t think that Die Hard fits the criteria to be a Christmas movie. Well, it takes place on Christmas Eve in Nakatomi Plaza in L.A. during a company Christmas party. Is that enough Christmas for you? Well, it is for us. We’ll take the kick-ass action of Die Hard over cloyingly sweet movies like Love Actually any day. For us, there’s nothing better to pair this classic film with than High West Yipee Ki-Yay .

4/8 'Gremlins' Like Die Hard, some will argue Gremlins isn’t actually a holiday movie. Once again, they’re completely wrong. In fact, there are few movies as drenched in holiday spirit (and squished gremlin goo) than this movie. In it, a town is overrun by gremlins when nobody pays attention to the rules of Mogwai care. While enjoying the carnage, we like to make like the card-playing gremlins in the bar scene and enjoy a pint or three of Jack’s Abby House Lager .



5/8 'A Christmas Story' There’s no disputing that A Christmas Story is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time. That’s why it’s played for 24 hours straight on TBS every year. The story revolves around a boy named Ralphie who wants a nothing more than a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. There’s literally no better drink option to pair with this movie than Karbach Brewing Yule Shoot Your Eye Out .

6/8 'Christmas Vacation' This Christmas chapter in the life of the Griswold family takes forced family time to a whole new level. That’s because, while Clark Griswold is trying to keep his sanity as he worries about his missing bonus check, his house is filled with loud, obnoxious family members who seems to be staying forever. We like to pair this holiday classic with a glass or two of Sailor Jerry spiced rum-spiked eggnog just like Clark and cousin Eddie enjoy.

7/8 'Bad Santa' When this movie was first released, few people would realize that this lewd, raunchy, booze-fueled movie would become a holiday staple. The story revolves around a mall Santa who prefers stealing to gift giving. While doing this, he’s usually disheveled and quite drunk. One of his many drinks of choice is Old Granddad bourbon . So it’s ours, too.

8/8 'Elf' Will Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf in one of our favorite recent holiday films. He’s ridiculous in the role portraying a human who ends up raised as an elf at the North Pole. Obviously, it doesn’t work out and he goes on a journey to New York City to find his real father. Hilarity ensues. Since Buddy loves "syrup" in coffee, we’re all about Irish coffee made with Tullamore DEW Irish whiskey while we watch the on-screen antics.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.