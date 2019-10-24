The 15 Most Controversial Halloween Costumes You Can Try This Year
Halloween is a time to celebrate all the insanity that happened in the year leading up to Oct. 31. It’s a holiday ripe for cynicism, humor, creepiness, and pop culture references. Your costume is a statement piece, announcing what you’ve been paying attention to and what you feel strongly about. Make sure it’s a good one, one your fellow trick-or-treaters will never forget. While wearing an offensive costume is always a faux pas, controversial costumes can really stoke party conversation. Take a cue from these 15 Halloween costumes and up the ante this year.
1/15
'Old Town Road'
Ten-gallon hats, fringed shirts, and a couple of guitars are all you need to become the stars of the top love-to-hate song of the year.
2/15
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker
The Joker isn't controversial, per se, but this movie sure was when it came to critics and reviews. Steal the best part -- Joaquin Phoenix's aesthetic -- and let viewers decide for themselves.
3/15
Kanye West's Sunday Service
Get your gang (and some oversized clothes) together and you’ll be the most-talked about act at a certain annual music festival (err...your Halloween party).
4/15
Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich
It was here and then it was gone. Like all edible trends, Popeyes' chicken sandwich didn’t last long enough for most of us to get a taste. (But it did have enough time to get into a Twitter beef with Chick-fil-A.) Revive the long-lost fried chicken fan favorite via your Halloween costume. If burgers and fries can make the rounds on the Halloween party circuit, so can you.
5/15
U.S. Women's Soccer Team
It was the tea sip heard ‘round the world. Recreate Alex Morgan’s controversial World Cup moment with a wig and a soccer uniform.
6/15
The FaceApp Challenge
Harmless fun or data-mining spree? Who knows, but don't let that stop you from incorporating this year's biggest digital trend into your Halloween costume. Use makeup to age half your face and hair and leave the other half untouched, then let others opine if you'll age gracefully.
7/15
Area 51 Alien
The Area 51 raid was a big fat failure, so be every conspiracy theorist's favorite Halloween surprise by showing up as an alien.
8/15
Bernie Sanders' Heart Attack
Feeling the Bern? You might want to get that checked out by a doctor. Hopefully this won't be the last Halloween we can make fun of our favorite long-shot presidential candidate.
9/15
The Mueller Report
Grab a handful of documents, redact statements at will with a Sharpie, and tape them onto a garbage bag. Make a hole for your head in the bottom of the bag and viola! You’re a completely useless pile of political waste.
10/15
Brett Kavanaugh
You'd have to think long and hard (OK, not that long and hard; see Clarence Thomas) to find a Supreme Court Justice nominee as appalling as Brett Kavanaugh. While he has yet to be charged with a crime, the dramatic hearings revealed that the former frat boy loves beer and doesn't seem to understand the concept of consent. Put on your best suit, stuff the pockets with booze, sloppily hit on everyone, and rant about the witch hunt that's after you.
11/15
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A trip to your grandma's closet is all you'll need to recreate the Supreme Court Justice otherwise known as "The Notorious RBG." Fall asleep in your chair for extra authenticity points.
12/15
A Whistleblower
Top a shirt and tie with a whistle and you’re now the most hated (or beloved) person in America, depending on which side you’re on.
13/15
Jeffrey Epstein
The infamous sex offender spent so little time in the limelight before taking himself out of the game. It seems only right to drag his legacy further through the mud in the form of a smarmy Halloween costume, complete with orange jumper. Noose optional.
14/15
Lizzo
Putting this costume together and pulling it off is the controversial part of this choice, and we leave that up to you, but the skin-showing hip-hop artist was everywhere this year. Homage must be paid.
15/15
Baby Archie
Oh, you big baby. Find a knit cap, a onesie, and an adult diaper to make yourself into the most highly anticipated newborn of the year -- and the first mixed-race baby born into the royal family. Recruit a couple of friends to play the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for maximum effect.
