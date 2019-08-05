Living / Food & Drink
Hard Seltzer

RANKED! Hard Seltzers That Will Make Your Summer Shine

by Christopher Osburn

Hard seltzers are exploding. No, not in your face. In the hard beverage market. This refreshing thirst-quencher is often flavored and chock-full of alcohol. Since it’s still summer, and you might be looking for a respite from the usual IPAs, grab a sixer of hard seltzer instead. But not just any seltzer. Only the best will do. Luckily for you, we hand-picked and ranked the hard seltzers that are perfect for summer sipping. Check them all out below.

Cover Photo: Eric Audras (Getty Images)

Brews News: The Best Beers To Take A Bite Out Of Shark Week

Find a new favorite: RANKED! The Best Entry-Level Scotches For National Scotch Day

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.