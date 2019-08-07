The Mandatory Guide to Being a Good Tipper (In All Situations)

Dinner

This is the big one; the world championship of the recurring tip situation. You’ve finally scored yourself a date with an actual human being and are taking them out to dinner. The last thing anyone wants to do is under-appreciate a good server; they may just snap upon viewing a less-than-impressive tip. There could be yelling, swearing and hand gestures. Your date will be ruined.

Mandatory Tip: Give your servers at least 20 percent, unless they truly suck.