Living / Fun

10 Obvious (And Amusing) Traits of the Functioning Alcoholic

by Ken Franklin

We all have a friend (sometimes we’re the friend) whose relationship with alcohol is at a place beyond the pints. And though we sometimes worry about our alcoholic friend’s well-being, their boozy lifestyle is so high-functioning and put together, they make us look like underachievers. So while we’re busy getting our sober shit together before planning an ill-fated intervention, our alcoholic bestie is busy living a woefully wonderful existence, filled with charm, whimsy, and fifths of Jameson. Don’t worry, it’s just temporary (hopefully) and hey, we’ve all been there (um…our 20s). Here’s a toast to the functioning alcoholic in us all.

Photo: g-stockstudio (Getty Images)

Hangover cures: RANKED! The Best Junk Foods To Eat When You’re Drunk

Quit while you’re behind: 6 Obvious (And Hilarious) Ways to Know Your Alcohol Limit

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.