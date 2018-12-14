Living / Fun / Food & Drink

The 10 Best Fast-Casual Restaurants of 2018

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Sabrina Dalbesio (Getty Images)

We’re all pretty busy these days. This is especially true during the holidays. Between shopping for gifts, food preparation, and holiday get-togethers, who has time to sit down for a meal? Not us, that’s for sure. Even though we like to be wined and dined, we just don’t have time to sit down to a four-course meal at a white tablecloth-adorned restaurant. We have a schedule to keep. But, we’d rather not stop at a greasy, colon-attacking fast-food joint. Luckily for us, fast-casual has become a popular restaurant choice in recent years, so popular in fact that for the first time ever TripAdvisor has released a list of the 10 best fast casual restaurants in the U.S.

This week, TripAdvisor announced its Traveler’s Choice awards for restaurants. They have a top 10 for best fine dining, everyday dining, and the aforementioned fast-casual. They based these lists on an algorithm using the amount of, and the quality of, restaurant reviews for the last year.

“Millions of diners worldwide rely on TripAdvisor to discover their perfect culinary experience. The 2018 Travelers’ Choice restaurant winners are what diners consider the best-in-class, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to try something new,” Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants said in a press release. “Food and dining experiences can often be the main highlight of any trip or an evening out. Luckily, diners can use this list to find the ideal eatery for any occasion – from formal to casual and everything in between.”

The biggest surprise: Chipotle didn’t make the cut. Also: Americans really love tacos and burgers. You can check out the whole list below:

Portillo’s – Chicago, Illinois

You’re ordering Portillo’s delivery for dinner, which two items do you choose?

Earl of Sandwich – Las Vegas, Nevada

Does anybody know which of our #worldsgreatesthotsandwiches this is? Tell us below! ⬇️ 📸: @catrinoms #earlofsandwich #worldsgreatesthotsandwich

Shake Shack – New York City, New York

200 Shacks + still keepin’ it 💯! Today our 200th Shack opened at LaGuardia Airport (in @terminalblga near Gate 42). 🎉 To celebrate, we’re hookin’ you up with $2.00 off your app order ‪from 12/1-12/2‬ when you use the code “shack200”. The truly epic part? You'll be entered to win free Shack for a year when you redeem the promo code. 🙌 (Peep the link in our bio for terms + conditions!) ⁣ ⁣ Curious what’s goin’ down at the Shack where it all started? The first 200 guests who swing by in-person and spend $5+ at the Madison Square Park Shack today (‪12/1‬) will score a voucher for a free ShackBurger on their next visit to the OG Shack. Here’s to 200! We couldn’t have done it without you, Shack fans. 💚 #shakeshack

Blaze Pizza – Orlando, Florida

Upside down, inside out, let me show you what this pizza is all about. (PC: @madibickham)

In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, California

An In-N-Out classic: a fresh made to order Double-Double, piping-hot fries and an ice cold beverage. #fresh #quality #innout

The Taco Stand – La Jolla, California

When you can't fit them side by side, just stack 🆙 – Thanks for sharing @itsn0ting – #LetsTaco 🌮#TheTacoStand

Five Guys – Orlando, Florida

Who's joining you for your next Five Guys trip? Tag them! (📸: @simple212) __________________________________ #fiveguys #fiveguysburgers #fiveguysburgersandfries #5guys #feast #burger #burgers #cheeseburgers #hamburger #burgertime #burgerlovers #buns #fries #lunch #dinner #trip #foodporn #foodphotography #instafood #photooftheday #happy #fun

Super Duper Burgers – San Francisco, California

Breakfast sandwiches for the whole team = win! Available at select Super Duper Burgers locations. Check our website for the list — link in bio! • • • 📸: @hungryjiracc

Tacos el Gordo – Las Vegas, Nevada

The vision has been clear since day 1, make the best tacos EVER! – 📷 by: @rlyforkinghungry – #TacosElGordo 🏮 #LasVegas

Torchy’s Tacos – Austin, Texas

A taco so nice you'll eat it twice.

