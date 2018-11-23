Drink This New IPA To Help Camp Fire Relief In California
Photo: Erich Rau / EyeEm (Getty Images)
Sierra Nevada is one of the most well-known names in the world of craft beer. It also happens to be located in Chico, California. For those who don’t know, that’s pretty close to the wildfires currently devastating the state; so close, in fact, that the brewery had to temporarily close this week. Upon reopening, the brand decided to brew a special beer to benefit the Camp Fire relief efforts.
Beer Collaboration: Guinness Is Aging Beer In Bulleit Bourbon Barrels
It’s called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and 100 percent of the sales will be donated to Camp Fire relief. On top of this, the brewery took to Facebook to appeal to the craft beer community. They are asking every other brewery in the country to brew its own version of Resilience.
“I’m sending a letter to brewers across the country, inviting them to join us in a collaboration brew day on Tuesday, Nov. 27,” Ken Grossman, Sierra Nevada’s founder wrote in the Facebook post. “We are working with malt and hop suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales, as well.”
View this post on Instagram
We've said it before and we'll say it again: there's nothing quite like the brewing community. Since sending out the bat-signal for joining the Camp Fire relief effort, HUNDREDS of breweries have reached out saying "sign us up." If you are a brewer and would like to join us by brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and donating all sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, just follow the link in our profile. We'll get you posters, coasters, tap handles and raw ingredient donations whenever possible. THANK YOU to our wonderful brewing community! And an especially big thank you to our buddies at @resiliencebrewing for letting us use the name – you guys rock. #ResilienceIPA #ButteCountyProud #ButteStrong
He added that he understood that the rebuilding process doesn’t happen overnight and the brewery isn’t going to forget about the cause. “Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future.”
Beyond Burgers And Wings: The Best Food And Beer Pairings
In another post, he wrote that hundreds of other breweries have made inquiries about brewing their own beer. Besides this, Sierra Nevada has created the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Community Fund and Grossman’s family donated $100,000. To make a donation, visit the site here.