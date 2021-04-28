Fun / Weird News

Our 15 Favorite Tweets About the Man Boycotting Disney World For Being Too Woke

by Mandatory Editors

We all love Disney World for the racist caricatures and misogyny-fueled tableaus, right? Because shrunken-head-peddling natives and pirates auctioning off captive women are objectively just good, clean fun.

At least that’s what Las Vegan Jonathan VanBoskerc hinted at in an op-ed piece published in The Orlando Sentinel. The Disney fan (and middle-aged man child) accused the theme park of being too “woke” after Trader Sam was removed from the Jungle Cruise ride. The alteration, aimed at creating a more inclusive experience for all visitors, made the self-proclaimed “Christian Republican” feel excluded. Prepare the hanky.

“Disney is in the process of taking the woke scalpel to the Jungle Cruise. Trader Sam is out because he might offend certain people,” VanBoskerc wrote. “Every grown-up in the room realizes that Trader Sam is not a representation of reality and is meant as a funny and silly caricature. It is no more based in racism than every Disney caricature of an out-of-touch white American dad.”

Certainly, Disney, the epitome of corporate values, who charges $14 for a hotdog and won’t vacuum a carpet without calling it up the chain of command is not exactly the bearer of woke culture. But VanBoskerc seems to think so and is threatening to boycott the theme park if Disney’s out-of-control woke-washing continues.

“Pirates used to be one of my favorite attractions… Now, we do not even ride it every trip,” VanBoskerc lamented. “When my family rides Pirates now, each of the changed scenes takes us out of the illusion because they remind us of reality and the politics that forced the changes. Disney World is going to lose us as customers if it continues down this path.”

Judging from his collection of Goofy-themed Hawaiian shirts, we highly doubt that. Twitter descended on sleeping beauty like a bunch of “woke” vultures. Check out our favorite dunks on below.

Cover Photo: Twitter

Horny TV: Steamiest Shows on Netflix (Including Brigderton)

Instagram: Netflix’s ‘Byron Baes’ Is the Ultimate Show About Nothing

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.