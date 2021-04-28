Our 15 Favorite Tweets About the Man Boycotting Disney World For Being Too Woke

We all love Disney World for the racist caricatures and misogyny-fueled tableaus, right? Because shrunken-head-peddling natives and pirates auctioning off captive women are objectively just good, clean fun.

At least that’s what Las Vegan Jonathan VanBoskerc hinted at in an op-ed piece published in The Orlando Sentinel. The Disney fan (and middle-aged man child) accused the theme park of being too “woke” after Trader Sam was removed from the Jungle Cruise ride. The alteration, aimed at creating a more inclusive experience for all visitors, made the self-proclaimed “Christian Republican” feel excluded. Prepare the hanky.

“Disney is in the process of taking the woke scalpel to the Jungle Cruise. Trader Sam is out because he might offend certain people,” VanBoskerc wrote. “Every grown-up in the room realizes that Trader Sam is not a representation of reality and is meant as a funny and silly caricature. It is no more based in racism than every Disney caricature of an out-of-touch white American dad.”

Certainly, Disney, the epitome of corporate values, who charges $14 for a hotdog and won’t vacuum a carpet without calling it up the chain of command is not exactly the bearer of woke culture. But VanBoskerc seems to think so and is threatening to boycott the theme park if Disney’s out-of-control woke-washing continues.

“Pirates used to be one of my favorite attractions… Now, we do not even ride it every trip,” VanBoskerc lamented. “When my family rides Pirates now, each of the changed scenes takes us out of the illusion because they remind us of reality and the politics that forced the changes. Disney World is going to lose us as customers if it continues down this path.”

Judging from his collection of Goofy-themed Hawaiian shirts, we highly doubt that. Twitter descended on sleeping beauty like a bunch of “woke” vultures. Check out our favorite dunks on below.

what if we all just agree to not love disney world — not because it's too woke, but because it's expensive and sweaty https://t.co/TPwDW3rRfI — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) April 23, 2021

When you love Disney World, but wokeness is ruining the experience pic.twitter.com/VT0IG3Gec3 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 23, 2021

Completely missed an old email from the boss asking me not to let Disney World get too woke. Now drafting a reply that describes the situation as “unfortunate” and carefully admits as little responsibility as possible. — Matt (@scriptumsent) April 23, 2021

Imagine visiting Disney world and thinking, "Nah, not enough escapism for me. This unchecked capitalism is way too woke. Yucky!" https://t.co/Vf5iq0x8Zd — Spencer "The Wasabioli Enjoyer" Morris (@spencerdmorris) April 23, 2021

When you can’t enjoy Disney World because everything is too woke https://t.co/T0aOavNltn pic.twitter.com/SaozdgTkG9 — Leftist Bluth (@leftjerkstore) April 23, 2021

Not gonna rt the article, but that goober who wrote a whole op-ed about Disney World being too woke to be enjoyable is 100% the guy who flirts with cast members and then farts up a whole monorail car. — zw. (@zachywhack) April 23, 2021

I think we can agree that the "Disney too woke" guy isn't going to stop going to Disney World. — Heidi – Boring, but Radical (@heidichampa) April 26, 2021

That Disney World Is Too Woke dipshit is going to show up as a guest on Tucker Carlson next week, isn’t he? — sHAYNE mATHIS (@MetalShayne2000) April 23, 2021

the shorter lines at disneyworld when the people complaining about it being “too woke” finally stop coming pic.twitter.com/aPSxtYIWab — ✨💚1312⚔️Azrai⚔️BLM💚✨ (@TheOneAzrai) April 23, 2021

So he's pleasantly floating through the Jungle Cruise and sees this guy is missing and all of the sudden his whole world falls apart. pic.twitter.com/PO6RazxErK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2021

This man, who lives life on the lowest possible difficulty setting, is 6 of the top 20 trends. He thinks a #DisneyWorld is too woke, yet doesn’t understand what that really means. pic.twitter.com/eIyuYvuLIs — Zen Zooma (@ZenZooma) April 23, 2021

Disney World Is Too Woke Guy pic.twitter.com/4at1xd6tTK — Jason Paussa (@JasonSCSM) April 23, 2021

Disney World is way too woke, my 100 page manifesto on how there should be a ride called “Iron Man kills Afghani Civilians” sponsored by Raytheon, was rejected — Ewan (he/him) (@WiltonEwan) April 23, 2021

imagine going to disney world with ur dad and he wont let you go on the pirates ride because it doesnt disrespect women enough — sand is for eating. (@girafecolore) April 23, 2021

My message to him: pic.twitter.com/bkxxFrwbDi — Felix Wood (@felixw1) April 23, 2021

