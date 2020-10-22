Fun
Porn Theme Park Erected in Japan, And It’s a Total Rush of Blood to the Head

Just when you thought 2020 was a dumpster fire, here comes some smokin’ hot news that’s actually good. There’s a new porn theme park in Japan!

Located in Tokyo’s red-light district, it’s called SOD Land and is named after Soft on Demand, a Japanese adult film producer (who clearly didn’t consult a marketing expert before choosing that moniker). Open to adults 18 and over and staffed by professional porn stars, the adult amusement park has five themed floors.

First up is the “Newcomer Adult Film Actress Floor,” where up-and-coming (ahem) porn stars serve food and drink at a bar. There’s also a gift shop and photo booth there. The second floor, dubbed the Kakubutsu Salon, features erotic massages. The third floor, aka the “Famous Adult Actress Floor,” offers the opportunity to chat up more well-known adult film actors and actresses. Prefer the sound of silence? Head to the fourth floor, where bikini-clad porn stars mix drinks at the “Silent Bar,” and talking is forbidden.

Admission is 500 yen (the equivalent of $4.75 U.S. dollars), making this a bargain-priced way to get your porn fix if you happen to be in Japan.

Apparently, these types of businesses are popular in Tokyo; there are already several bars in the area where porn stars serve customers, but SOD Land is now the biggest. What we want to know is: does anyone leave there satisfied? Seems like the last thing you’d want to do with your favorite porn star is talk to them or watch them make a cocktail. But go ahead, horn dogs, do your thang.

