RANKED! Members of the Trump Family (From Bad to the Absolute Worst)

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

When Barack Obama was elected as the 44th president in the history of the United States it seemed as if the country had finally hit its stride. He was a calming presence who always knew the right things to say on the world stage. America seemed to be on the right track. Then, something strange happened.

Instead of voting in Hillary Clinton, a businessman and reality TV star with no history in politics was somehow elected president. Donald Trump became the 45th president of the U.S. in 2016 and since then we’ve been inundated with his incessant tweeting, lack of propriety, and constant trolling (among many more debatable characteristics). All in all, he’s widely disliked by at least half of the country.

But, there are other hate-able members of the Trump family besides just the orange-faced, cotton candy-haired former host of The Apprentice and we decided to rank them from bad to absolute worst.

1/8 8. Melania Trump Melania never wanted to be a first lady. The Slovenia-born former fashion model didn’t sign up for this. She wanted to be married to a man like Trump with no idea he would one day become one of the most disliked humans on the planet. Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

2/8 7. Tiffany Trump The youngest of the Trump children, Tiffany is probably the most likable of the bunch. This is mostly because, unlike her sister and two brothers, we don’t hear much from her at all. Although, she recently called Joe Biden a “liar” so there’s that. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)



3/8 6. Lara Trump Eric Trump’s wife is a former television producer. But it seems like she doesn’t really understand that if you say something on TV, people can look it up. At the RNC, her speech was centered on a powerful quote from Abraham Lincoln. That’s all well and good except for the fact the she completely made it up. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

4/8 5. Jared Kushner There’s something smarmy about Jared Kushner. Technically not a Trump, he’s the husband of daughter Ivanka. He’s unlikeable for a variety of reasons. But mostly it's his face and his history of sneaky business dealings. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)



5/8 4. Ivanka Trump There’s a reason people refer to Ivanka Trump as “Princess Ivanka.” For one thing, she doesn’t seem to get along with Melania. Also, she tweeted a cheesy, cringe-worthy photo of herself holding a can of Goya. That’s enough for us. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM (Getty Images)

6/8 3. Donald Trump Jr. Don Jr. talks so fast it’s really hard to realize that he’s mostly parroting buzz words his father says. Also, he recently made fun of Joe Biden for having “two explosions in his brain,” also known as strokes. Oh yeah, he also poses for pictures with all the exotic animals he kills on hunting trips. Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)



7/8 2. Eric Trump Just like his brother, Eric doesn’t seem to have any opinion that isn’t based on something his dad said before. The only reason he’s higher on the list than Don Jr. is because he just looks like more a of jerk than his brother. Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

8/8 1. Donald Trump Unsurprisingly, the most dislikable member of the family is its patriarch. Donald Trump tops the list because of his ability to divide the country, his inability to comprise, the fact that he can’t admit when he’s wrong, and the endless tweets. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM (Getty Images)

