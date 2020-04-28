Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Weird News
Burning Man

Burning Man Goes Viral, Transmitted Online Instead of Sexually

by Jeff Kronenfeld

The bad trip that is COVID-19 got a little worse for tech bros, fake hippies, and furries earlier this month. On April 11, Burning Man canceled its annual barbeque. But, Burning Man is more than just a party for rich people built on the idea of decommodification. It’s also a business that sells tickets for $1,400 a pop. This year’s moneymaker is deader than the Fyre Festival. Even 2021’s Burn may fail to ignite. However, Burning Man’s CEO Marian Goodell — yes, they have one — isn’t giving up.

Goodell plans to keep the party alive online. That’s right, now you can burn out from the comfort of your luxury condo or bougie bunker. Virtual Black Rock City might lack the dust and drugs Burners love. Wealthy attendees may not be able to hire “sherpas” to wait on them. But, going all online will be better for the Earth. Here are 10 silver linings to the cancellation of this year’s Burning Man (aka Mark Zuckerberg’s birthday party).

Cover Photo: Spencer Weiner / Contributor (Getty Images)

