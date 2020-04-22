10 Funniest Zoom Fails: Real-Life Humiliations in Virtual Meetings

COVID-19 moved business from the boardroom to the bedroom, and not in a sexy way. More like in an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction way. In other words, working from home sounds great, but it has downsides, too. For example, one of the biggest is the risk of public humiliation via Zoom. While this sucks for the person getting shamed, at least it spreads smiles.

Consequently, Zoom fails are now the hottest source of LOLs this side of General Grevious getting a new arm. The genre has something for everyone: stupid bros getting caught ripping bongs in class. Hilarious tech fails that will have you squirting oat milk out your nostrils. Even accidental flashing make the list. Here’s a list of the most hilarious self-owns delivered in online meetings. And, if you’re reading this while in a Zoom meeting, we definitely suggest hitting mute.

1/10 We Can Hear You Realizing you weren’t muted after making a joke about your boss is so cringey it hurts. This is just one of the ways people embarrass themselves through user error.

2/10 Self-Narcer Even though it’s easier to hide being high in a Zoom meeting, many stoners have accidentally outed themselves during the quarantine. The best advice is don’t puff and Zoom, but if you are a true fiend, just do edibles.

3/10 Wardrobe Malfunction Few humiliations are as mortifying as a wardrobe malfunction. If appearing naked in public is one of the most common dreams, then this is the Black Mirror update.

4/10 Please Wear Pants It’s tempting not to get dressed up for a virtual meeting, but you never know when you might spill coffee or get a knock on the door. Do yourself a favor and get dressed unless you’re prepared to show everyone your Superman tighty-whities.



5/10 Boomer Zoomer Tech malfunctions can make anyone look like a dunce, but it's hardest for those with the least computer experience. If you see a Boomer or anyone struggling, try to help instead of just laughing, that is, unless it’s an act of karmic justice.

6/10 Not Password Protecting the Meeting A rash of Zoom users have been bombed by perverted flashers. This is one reason why you should always password protect your meetings.

7/10 #Potatoboss A recent viral Zoom fail occurred when a boss activated a potato head filter but couldn’t figure out how to turn it off. Thus, born #potatoboss was born, and while shame may fade, memes are forever.

8/10 Nodding Off Work meetings and classes can be boring, but at least the uncomfortable chairs and stress keep you awake. When conducting meetings from the comfort of your home, it’s easy to get too cozy and fall asleep, leading to embarrassment, especially if you snore like a walrus with a sinus infection.



9/10 TMI If you still have a shrine to Britney Spears or Chuck Norris in your bedroom, make sure it’s not in frame before you log in. Otherwise, be prepared for years of jeers for being a superfan.

10/10 Zoom Bomb Zoom bombing is photo bombing’s inbred dickish cousin. Sometimes people yell dumb stuff or expose themselves when Zoom bombing, but unfortunately, they always have bodies that look like they were cast in Jell-O molds.

