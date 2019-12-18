Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Weird News
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani (Unwittingly) Plays Turncoat on Trump to New York Times, Better Than Any of Our Favorite Movie Betrayals

by Josh Plainse

In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, Rudy Giuliani admitted to forcing the United States ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, from her post earlier this year. He said he needed her “out of the way” and that he passed “evidence” along to Donald Trump “a couple of times” proving her to be actively working against him politically. All of this revolves around claims (which have been deemed unsubstantiated thanks to sworn testimonies made at the impeachment hearings) that she was/is “corrupt” and impeded investigations into the Bidens and Ukraine.

The decision to recall Yovanovitch has become a big part of Trump’s impeachment proceedings and, if this is true, doesn’t do the defense any favors combating the argument that Trump has been using his office for personal gain. So, as far as we know, no words currently exist that can accurately describe Giuliani’s stupidity. It seems every time this guy opens his mouth, someone gets it trouble. This time he might have not only incriminated his client (which as a lawyer is pretty bad) but himself as well. Regardless of how this is contextualized in the coming days, weeks, months, and years, the absurdity of the situation is almost cinematic, turning on your best friend just because of some imaginary dark force.

In honor of Rudy Roo’s senile gaffe, here are some of the most unwitting betrayals in movie history, committed by characters who didn’t quite understand what was going on or care about those who might get caught in the crossfire.

Cover Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

In other news: Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet

Agenda-driven: E.T. Returns For ‘Extra Tight’ 4-Minute Sequel (And 10 Other Sequels That Could Use This Alien Format)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.