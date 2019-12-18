Rudy Giuliani (Unwittingly) Plays Turncoat on Trump to New York Times, Better Than Any of Our Favorite Movie Betrayals

In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, Rudy Giuliani admitted to forcing the United States ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, from her post earlier this year. He said he needed her “out of the way” and that he passed “evidence” along to Donald Trump “a couple of times” proving her to be actively working against him politically. All of this revolves around claims (which have been deemed unsubstantiated thanks to sworn testimonies made at the impeachment hearings) that she was/is “corrupt” and impeded investigations into the Bidens and Ukraine.

The decision to recall Yovanovitch has become a big part of Trump’s impeachment proceedings and, if this is true, doesn’t do the defense any favors combating the argument that Trump has been using his office for personal gain. So, as far as we know, no words currently exist that can accurately describe Giuliani’s stupidity. It seems every time this guy opens his mouth, someone gets it trouble. This time he might have not only incriminated his client (which as a lawyer is pretty bad) but himself as well. Regardless of how this is contextualized in the coming days, weeks, months, and years, the absurdity of the situation is almost cinematic, turning on your best friend just because of some imaginary dark force.

In honor of Rudy Roo’s senile gaffe, here are some of the most unwitting betrayals in movie history, committed by characters who didn’t quite understand what was going on or care about those who might get caught in the crossfire.

Cover Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

1/9 Dennis Nedry in 'Jurassic Park' The lead computer programmer at Jurassic Park was paid by Biosyn to smuggle dinosaur embryos off the island. His actions are arguably the reason for all of the death, destruction, and running that occurs in the first movie (arguably).

2/9 Judas in 'The Passion of the Christ' The ultimate betrayer, Judas turned Jesus Christ (aka the son of God) into the authorities, making way for that whole crucifixion thing.

3/9 Anakin Skywalker in 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' Solid philosophy, bro, you sound like our country right now. To be fair, Anakin's delusions were a direct result of love, desperation, and then the dark side; however, he was indeed deluded—all of his claims near the end of the third prequel movie are baseless.

4/9 Fredo Corleone in 'The Godfather Part II' While we are never told exactly how Fredo betrays Michael, we do know that he agrees to aid Hyman Roth in his negotiations with the Corleone family, leading to an attempt on Michael's life. What is clear are Fredo's motivations: jealously, greed, and fear—your typical rat-faced cocktail.



5/9 Robert the Bruce in 'Braveheart' The most forgivable betrayal on this list, Robert the Bruce doesn't knowingly allow William Wallace to be captured but his inability to act sooner (backing Wallace) allowed his father the perfect opportunity to take advantage of Robert's optimism and fear (per usual).

6/9 Aaron / Roy in 'Primal Fear' Aaron Stampler's manipulation of, well, everyone (not the least of which is his defense attorney Martin Vail), into believing he has dissociative identity disorder (in order to get himself off easy for a murder charge) might establish him as someone who knows exactly what is going on but not someone who is in touch with reality.

7/9 Robert Ford in 'The Assassination of Jesse James' Robert Ford's cowardly assassination of Jesse James barely even benefited the former. Ford chose his insecurities over camaraderie, dignity, everything.

8/9 Ephialtes of Trachis in '300' After being denied admission to the Spartan army, Ephialtes betrays his homeland in favor of the Persians, helping them win the Battle of Thermopylae. We can sympathize with a face like that but only for a short period of time (and not at the expense of Gerald Butler's career).



9/9 Brutus in Every Julius Caesar-Related Adaptation "You too, Brutus," has been said by Julius Caesar every time his friend and protege is recognized as an assassin. It is the heavyweight king of betrayal-related lines in literature, cinema, and popular culture. "Et tu" has worked its way into everything from the occasional shoplifting incident to your neighbor's affair. While Donald Trump won't exactly be ringing up Rudy Giuliani and saying "Et tu Rudy?" he should say something like "Iterum (again)?" However, he won't because it's unlikely he understands (or cares) what is going on.

