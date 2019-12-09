Culture / Entertainment

E.T. Returns For ‘Extra Tight’ 4-Minute Sequel (And 10 Other Sequels That Could Use This Alien Format)

by Josh Plainse

Something unexpected happened on Thanksgiving. No, not that incident you’re thinking about involving the turkey baster (someone out there reading this knows what we’re talking about), rather E.T. came…or left home, again. The cross-dressing alien from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial reunited with Elliott in a “Home for the Holidays”- themed commercial from Comcast Xfinity.

Soul-sucking agenda aside, when the advertisement aired, fans felt all warm and fuzzy in a way they hadn’t in nearly 40 years. The extra-tight sequel accomplished in four minutes what used to take two hours; slightly past the three-minute mark, E.T. is already in a basket, biking across the moonlit sky…had the commercial been five minutes long, it probably would’ve been too much. This got us thinking about other sequels that should never happen but if they did, would benefit from this miniature format (and with some added advertisement).

Cover Photo: Xfinity

