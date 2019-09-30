15 Ridiculous GIFs of People Dancing in Public (Who Should Not Be Dancing in Public)

The Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America should really be the right to bare arms and dance. Dancing is the truest expression of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But should that protection only extend to the privacy of one’s own home or is it acceptable (as under current regulations) to allow citizens to swivel their hips in public? These 15 examples of dancing gone wrong make the case that dancing should be outlawed forever. We’ll let the voters decide.

1/15 Seriously Underrated The sequel to Black Swan, in our opinion, was at least as good as the original.

2/15 Swift Justice Her moves were so offensive, this vigilante lamb took it upon herself to end it right then and there. Do you stand with Lamby?

3/15 Dance Yourself Clean What happens next is anyone's guess.

4/15 That Went Well So you think you can dance? Do you also think you could close the door on your way out?



5/15 Follow That The wall still won the fight.

6/15 Office Ricky Ricky Gervais still dances like this all the time after a tall glass of Four Loko.

7/15 Making It Look Good Since 1986. #bringbackspandexbodysuits

8/15 The Ballroom Lift Will Not Be Televised That's what we call dirty dancing. Dirty meaning really terrible.



9/15 Manslaughter When an impromptu dance party turns into second degree assault.

10/15 Table Service We're not ones to say we told him so, but we totally did tell him so.

11/15 Experimental We only have ourselves to blame.

12/15 Eligible Bachelor This guy thought dancing by himself on national television was a good idea. He changed his mind about halfway through.



13/15 Going All the Way We thought this guy wasn't ready to commit to the dance floor. We were wrong.

14/15 Presidential These are truly some offensive dance moves. Still better than his presidency though.

15/15 Presidential: Second Term The dance lobby obviously pulls a lot of weight in this country. Will democracy win?

