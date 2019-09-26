Living / Culture
photo albums

Snapshot Showdown: Old People Photo Albums Now vs. 50 Years From Now

by Ken Franklin

Whenever we visit grandpa’s house, he loves to sit us down on his plastic-covered couch, dust off the old photo album, and walk us frame by frame down the memory lane of his life. Amazing that grandpa can fit all gazillion years of his existence into one tidy book. And it got us thinking, what will photo albums of our lives look like in 50 years when we’re gazillion? So we “borrowed” grandpa’s special photo album to use as a reference guide and had a snapshot showdown. Witness the ultimate face-off between today’s old people versus the photo albums of the future.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Selfie-realization How to Take a Self-Respecting Selfie In 9 Steps

Overall Winner: Us. Was there ever any doubt?

Still life: 24 Perfectly-Timed GIFs, Fails and Photobombs

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.