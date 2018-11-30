More Road Sex Is In Your Future Thanks To Self-Driving Cars

Photo: Philipp Nemenz (Getty Images)

Road sex isn’t anything completely new to us. Hell, a majority of sexually active people have enjoyed a nice romp in a car. But since autonomous cars are becoming ever so popular, we can expect sex while driving to become more of a typical experience.

According to a study done at the University of Surrey in England, the growing trend of self-driving cars will lend to an increase of in-car sex because we’re apparently a society of horny commuters. If there’s a car doing the driving for you, obviously you have to do something with the time you have and why shouldn’t it be a session of bumping uglies? What could go wrong?

The lead researcher on the study was Scott Cohen, deputy director of research at the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Cohen said the study seems to have “stimulated a lot of interest.” We bet it did, Scott (wink, wink).

“Sex is a part of urban tourism and commercialized sex is part of that too,” he said, according to NBC News. “It is quite likely that autonomous vehicles will lead to prostitution, whether legal or illegal, to take place in moving autonomous vehicles in the future.”

The study suggested the spike of sex in your autonomous car won’t happen until around the year 2040. This means about 21 more years of having to pull over before you get freaky in your car. (We don’t recommend having sex while driving, but bravo to you if you’re able to pull that off without causing harm.)

We’re very much looking forward to the vehicular sex revolution. We can picture it now: sex with your robot girlfriend in your self-driving hover wagon while on your way to the spaceport for your commercial flight to Mars.