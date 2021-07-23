Get Your Creative Juices Flowing With This Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit

All creatives hit a snag in their art, even we’ll admit to having writer’s block every now and then. Sure, you could think of the next big piece of artistic genius, but it is quickly snatched away by someone on the internet doing the exact same thing (only sometimes in a dumber way). Get your juices flowing and start your own business at the same time with this Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit For T-Shirts, Bags, and Hats.

If you’re ready to be your own boss (or you know, just save loads of money on birthday presents), you’re ready for the Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit For T-Shirts, Bags, And Hats. Here’s what you get, you crazy crafters: not just your average heat transfer system, this little mini press also works as an iron for those days when you’re just a little bit wrinkly. Heating up in just three to five minutes, the five modes allow you to easily change the temp without burning huge holes in your masterpieces, which means you can easily transfer HTV transfer vinyl, glitter, and transfer paper without worry.

Okay, but how? How could this little contraption possibly mass produce your dream t-shirt into a reality (AKA create grandma a new baseball hat to put in place of her, ahem, little red one)? Easy friends: the 3.9″x 1.9″ soleplate adopts durable and heat-resistant materials, which really packs a punch when you’re looking to score a sweet new canvas bag on the go. And, because this little guy is so portable, you can create from virtually anywhere. Your presence is a present, but maybe this handy dandy tool will actually remind you to bring a gift when needed, even if it’s one on the fly.