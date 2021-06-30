Send Your DNA Straight to the Moon With This Awesome Kit

The amount of weird, hostile, down right unfortunate news lately has been insurmountable, at best. And while most of us have done a pretty good job at avoiding becoming a headline (we say most without people from Florida in mind), there are still days where we wish we can just shoot right off to some distant island and forget the crap storm around us. Forget some distant island, how about the moon? While we can’t get your physical body there, your DNA can roam around the moon forever with LifeShip’s Moon Kit.

Okay, so let’s talk about getting your DNA to the moon. First and foremost, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to preserve your genes in a synthetic amber time capsule and make your mark on, not just this planet, but one you’d never thought you’d find yourself on. Your unique human story along with your genetic code to live forever on the moon, which means you’re basically an intergalactic baller of sorts. After you send your DNA, the team helps you create your personal story and even sends you a VIP invitation to live watch parties for your rocket launch and lunar landing where your DNA will join the ranks of other elite plants and people who want to be memorialized for as long as the moon shall turn. You’ll also get a super cool certificate commemorating the event, in case you forget where your saliva ended up (or if they need to identify your body using the sample from space, you know, really wholesome reasons).

Okay, so how exactly does your spit get to the big wheel of cheese? Easy peasy, really: just collect your germs with the saliva swab and send them back in a prepaid envelope. It’s then your DNA gets preserved in a capsule and shipped via commercial lunar lander along with other payloads and NASA missions. That rocket launches into orbit and then does a few laps around the Earth, and then lands with your DNA finally marking the moon’s territory until the end of time. Forget diamonds being forever, we think spit in space is truly the only eternal bond there is.

Send Your DNA to the Moon with LifeShip’s Moon Kit, which includes two stickers, mission information cards, an embroidered mission patch, collectible boarding pass, saliva swab, prepaid return envelope, and watch party invite, for $89.99 (Reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.