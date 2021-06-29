Snuggle Up Under This Heated Sauna Blanket For Ultimate At-Home Spa Vibes

If you ask us, 2020 was worse than exhausting, it was debilitating. And while 2021 has shown to suck just a little bit less, the damage has already been done, and we’re dog tired. As everyone who survived WFH with the rest of their family under one roof knows, there’s a difference between being physically tired and tired of everyone’s crap. The good news is you’ve made it to the other side, and the pandemic seems to be far off in the distance, and you can go back to laughing about unimaginable madness instead of living it. You’ve earned the reward of a luxurious spa day, claim that prize straight from your home with the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket.

Okay, so here’s what you get with the ultra-luxurious, super cozy MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket. Packed with layers of far infrared heating and toxin-free fabrics, this sauna blanket gives you that ultimate detox sensation you may find at a fancy schmancy spa, except, and get this, in your house. For some perspective here, that’s the same kind of emitted wavelengths the A-list celebs crave on the daily after their long days of prepping for that one $3.5 mil Instagram photo or whatever the hell else they do to be famous.

Speaking of looking like someone who just walked off Rodeo Drive, this blanket also has deep-penetrating heat that helps you burn between 300-600 calories per session, just by laying down (make all the jokes you want about burning calories while being horizontal, but this blanket actually produces those results).

So, how is the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket so successful in creating pure nirvana for its user? Getting into this bad boy is simple: just lay down the blanket on your bed, couch, or floor, and use its handheld controller to customize the experience of sweat. There’s nothing else to it, just you, the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket, and a day of riding your body and soul of last weekend’s gunk (we know you’ve been partying like it’s 2019, admit it).

Get the MiHIGH Heated Sauna Blanket for $424.99 (Reg. $499).

Prices subject to change.