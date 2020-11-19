A Farewell to Conan: The Great Late Night Host Says Goodbye After 28 Years (Our 10 Favorite Moments)

It’s the end of an era. Conan O’Brien is putting his late-night talk show host persona to bed after 28 years. The ginger-haired Irishman isn’t completely going off the grid of comedy, however. He’s simply switching networks. After completing his 10th season of Conan on TBS in June 2021, he’s hopping over to HBO Max for a weekly variety series.

“In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” the funnyman joked in a statement released by WarnerMedia. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

By way of farewell to the hilarious show we’ve all sacrificed sleep for, we rounded the 10 best moments of Conan. Sit back, pour yourself a shot of whiskey, and enjoy.

1/10 When Shaq and Conan danced. “He and I were just in some kind of crazy groove there.”

2/10 When Adam Sandler talked about wanting to see Shaq’s penis. “It’s like the Grand Canyon. You’ve gotta see it!”



3/10 When Conan went to a Korean spa. The late-night host bared it all in the name of entertainment.

4/10 When Ricky Gervais taught Conan to play ‘Asshole or Elbow?’ Fun for the whole family!



5/10 When Will Ferrell brought a bird onstage. ...and refused to talk about it.

6/10 When Zach Galifianakis crawled out of Andy. We can’t even.



7/10 When Conan learned how to do Kegels. They’re not just for women!

8/10 When Conan did the tango with JB Smoove. These two bring the heat.



9/10 When Robin Williams flashed the fake skyline. Don't mess with Robin Williams.

10/10 When Conan cuddled with a coyote pup. He's a softie at heart.

