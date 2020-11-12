This Week in Trailers: Melissa McCarthy Has ‘Superintelligence’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Superintelligence. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Superintelligence

HBO Max kicked off a “20 Days of Kindness” campaign on behalf of their new Melissa McCarthy film Superintelligence from New Line Cinema, releasing on November 26. Check out the trailer below!

Black Beauty

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Ashley Avis’ forthcoming film adaptation of Black Beauty, featuring Mackenzie Foy’s Jo as she finds hope and strength in a black mustang. Also featuring the voice of Kate Winslet, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, November 27.

Happiest Season

Hulu has released the official trailer for Clea DuVall’s holiday romance comedy Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and premiering on November 25.

The Stand-In

Saban Films has released the official trailer for The Stand-In, starring Golden Globe winner Drew Barrymore in dual roles in Emmy nominee Jamie Babbit’s upcoming comedy. The film will release in select theaters, On Demand, and on Digital on December 11.

Mosul

Netflix has released the official Mosul trailer and key art for the Russo Brothers-produced action-thriller written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan.

