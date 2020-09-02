Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Reads: Channing Tatum Gets Girly With New Children’s Book

by Mandatory Editors

Channing Tatum is not only manly enough to write a girly children’s book but also read it to a crowd of stuffed animals while wearing pink fairy wings. You really have to see it to believe it.

 

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” the caption read. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

That Instagram pic was the former exotic-dancer-turned-actor’s way of announcing his authorial debut. The One and Only Sparkella, written by Tatum and illustrated by Kim Barnes, centers around a little girl named Ella who gets teased for her love of all things sparkly, from disco-ball shoes to a PB&J-with-sprinkles sandwich to a rainbow-filled unicorn painting. Her dad teaches her the importance of self-acceptance and expression.

The story was inspired by Tatum’s real-life relationship with his daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. While writing a book is no small feat (especially during quarantine, when we’ve barely found the energy to do anything other than binge-watch Netflix and eat garbage), we’d bet a ghostwriter was involved. Still, we never would’ve pegged Tatum as the dress-up-in-fairy-wings type of father. Then again, the costumes in Magic Mike were pretty elaborate…

