Lynn Shelton

Mandatory Man: Marc Maron Admits He Cries Every Day About Girlfriend’s Death

by Mandatory Editors

They say boys don’t cry but grown men sure do. Take Marc Maron for example. The comedian and podcaster recently admitted to the New York Times that he cries every day over the death of his girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton, in May.

“The one thing the pandemic has given me is time to process and sit with the feelings. I cry every day,” Maron said. “The shock and the trauma have dissipated a little bit, so now I deal with the loss. I have her jacket that she always wore, and her hat and boots. I have the shirt that I met her in. I touch these things when I can and try to keep her with me.”

I miss her

Shelton died of acute myeloid leukemia and related organ failure. She was only 54. A few days prior to her death, she spiked a 104-degree fever and had swollen glands. She made a doctor’s appointment but collapsed before she could make it there. Maron woke up, found her, and called an ambulance. She died less than a day later.

The couple originally met on Maron’s podcast. “We had a unique frequency to our connection,” he said. “I got her and she clearly got me.”

Shelton went on to direct two of Maron’s Netflix stand-up specials and his 2019 comedy Swords of Trust. She was recently nominated for a posthumous Emmy for directing the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere.

Her death must have been a brutal blow to Maron, who has been open about his struggles with depression in the past. Still, he seems to be taking care of himself, by which we mean: sitting around and grieving. As we’ve discussed in our Beginner’s Guide to Grief, this kind of devastating loss demands time and attention. The way Maron is openly discussing his sadness and sharing his feelings makes him a role model for all men.

