Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Movies of the Year

8. 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'

For those wanting to dive headfirst into the strange and magical waters of the City by the Bay, look no further than The Last Black Man in San Francisco. In this debut film from childhood friends Joe Talbot and Rob Richert, the sense of place is so immediate and the colorful culture of their hometown so effortlessly detailed, you get lost in the handwoven world they've stitched together from a million memories. San Francisco is ground zero for the modern day sacking of a city, and this film captures the painful pill the losers must swallow in the face of cultural erasure. But more than that, it's about how friendship endures even when dreams are trampled.