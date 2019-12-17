Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Most Annoying People of the Year

We’d be remiss to say that 2019 wasn’t totally annoying. If anything it was the year of the billionaire stomping on the hopes and dreams of regular people like us, which is annoying. What’s more annoying is these billionaires just laughing it up and enjoying swims in their Scrooge McDuck vaults of money. Although not everyone on this year’s list of the most annoying people of 2019 is a billionaire, they’re rich. So if you take anything away from this list, it’s that rich people are annoying and we must get rid of them. Keep reading to find out which rich people are the most annoying of 2019.

1/10 10. Miley Cyrus We'd rather listen to her father yodel the hook from "Old Town Road" forever than hear anything about her and Liam Hemsworth ever again.

2/10 9. Logan Paul Just say no to jocks disguised as YouTube stars.

3/10 8. Jeff Bezos Everyone reading this pays more taxes than billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos. Barf.

4/10 7. Drake Commonly regarded as the softest mofo in hip-hop, Drake spends most of his time buying women expensive purses and crying about it. Don't be like Drake.



5/10 6. Kanye West See everything Kanye West has ever done. But now he also considers himself to be a religious figure with his new Sunday Service. No, Kanye. Stick with the beats. No one cares what you have to say about God.

6/10 5. Pete Davidson Davidson is on this list because despite his face, he manages to bang the hottest people on the planet, yet also manages to always mess things up. When it comes to Davidson, just say no.

7/10 4. Joel Osteen Good ol' Joel Osteen is on this list because pastors don't need their own private jet. Take some of that money and spread it around for the rest of us plebeians.

8/10 3. Lori Loughlin Best known as the perky Becky from Full House, Lori Loughlin has flipped upside down after being linked to a college admissions scandal. Hopefully, she either goes to jail or disappears forever so we never have to hear from her again.



9/10 2. Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg and his creepy space alien face probably sold us out to the Russians. But on the other hand, he gave us Facebook, which is also an abomination of epic proportions.

10/10 1. Jeffrey Epstein Come on, he obviously didn't kill himself and now we're going to be forced to talk about it for-ev-er.

