Culture / Entertainment
Annoying People 2019

Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Most Annoying People of the Year

by Sabrina Cognata

We’d be remiss to say that 2019 wasn’t totally annoying. If anything it was the year of the billionaire stomping on the hopes and dreams of regular people like us, which is annoying. What’s more annoying is these billionaires just laughing it up and enjoying swims in their Scrooge McDuck vaults of money. Although not everyone on this year’s list of the most annoying people of 2019 is a billionaire, they’re rich. So if you take anything away from this list, it’s that rich people are annoying and we must get rid of them. Keep reading to find out which rich people are the most annoying of 2019.

Photo: Randy Holmes / Contributor (Getty Images)

Agree to disagree: The Best Movie Years of the 2010s

Mandatory Lowlights: The Biggest Fails of 2019

Who tops the list on your most annoying people of 2019? Did they make our list? Let us know your picks in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.