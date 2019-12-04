RANKED! The Best Movie Years of the 2010s

10. 2011

Notable Releases: The Tree of Life, Midnight in Paris, Moneyball, The Help, Drive, Bridesmaids, X-Men: First Class.

Although 2011 saw a decent assortment of quality films, it also saw the release of a few stinkers. From Green Lantern, Battle: Los Angeles, and Abduction to Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, Your Highness, and Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1, the bad far outweighs the good. Ultimately, nothing brings this year down in the rankings more than the Adam Sandler atrocity known as Jack & Jill.