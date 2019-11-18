The 20 Most Disappointing Movies of the Last 20 Years

‘Avatar’ (2009)

There’s an old saying that good artists copy and great artists steal. James Cameron is a great artist. None of the many plagiarism cases about Cameron’s 2009 film ‘Avatar’ have been successful in court yet. However, Cameron did settle a similar case with author Harlan Ellison, who is acknowledged in the credits of ‘Terminator.’ Perhaps the most overhyped of the films on this list is, ‘Avatar’ is uniquely vulnerable to plagiarism allegations because it’s so derivative. Its plot is almost identical to 1992 animated film ‘FernGully: The Last Rain Forest.’ Its art looks like a Yes album cover. Even the main substance which drives the entire plot has perhaps the most cumbersome and elegant name of any made metalloid ever: unobtanium.