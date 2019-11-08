Nintendo Nostalgic: ‘Killer Instinct’ Is Still a Combo Breakin’ Classic

Supreme Combos!

In the '90s, the 16-bit fighting game market was every bit as chaotic as the on-screen mayhem they dished out. Street Fighter got ahead with its graphics and unforgettable special moves. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat had the blood and guts. For your game to get noticed, you had to have a niche -- critically, one that didn’t suck. After all, no self-respecting game should ever aspire to be Clayfighter.

The big way in which Killer Instinct stood out was with its insane speed, and its incredible combo system. If they were good enough, players could dish out 30- to 40-hit combos to smack an opponent down to the ground. And if they were more than good enough (and your opponent was too useless to break the combo), you could jump that number up to 80. Winding up on the receiving end of one of those was enough to quit fighting games forever. And possibly society.